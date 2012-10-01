TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.9 pct yr/yr in Aug.

ZURICH, Oct. 1 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 5.9 percent in August in real real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Aug. 2011 July 2011

Retail sales total 5.9 2.9

Retail sales ex fuel 5.6 2.8

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 4.1 1.2

* Non-food sales 6.3 3.3

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...