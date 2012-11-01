FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.4 pct yr/yr in Sept.
November 1, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.4 pct yr/yr in Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 5.4 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Sales were up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Sept. 12 Aug. 12

Retail sales total 5.4 6.0

Retail sales ex fuel 5.2 5.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.1 3.4

* Non-food sales 6.8 7.0

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

