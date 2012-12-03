TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.7 pct yr/yr in Oct

Dec 3 (Reuters) - - Swiss retail sales rose 2.7 percent in October in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Oct 2012 Sept 2012
Retail sales total 2.7 5.0
Retail sales ex fuel 2.8 4.8
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.0 1.4
* Non-food sales 2.5 6.7
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...