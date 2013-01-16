FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.9 pct yr/yr in Nov
#Piracy
January 16, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 2.9 percent in November in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Sales were 0.5 percent higher compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Nov 2012 Oct 2012

Retail sales total 2.9 2.7

Retail sales ex fuel 2.6 3.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.1 1.7

* Non-food sales 2.4 3.0

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
