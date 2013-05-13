FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.9 pct y/y in March
May 13, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.9 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 13 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales fell 0.9 percent in March in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Mar 2013 Feb 2013

Retail sales total -0.9 2.3

Retail sales ex fuel -1.0 2.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.8 0.6

* Non-food sales -3.3 3.6

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

