TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.8 pct yr/yr in May
July 9, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.8 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.8 percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

MAY 2013 APRIL 2013

Retail sales total 1.8 3.1

Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 3.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.3 0.5

* Non-food sales 2.8 4.3

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
