TABLE-Swiss Sept retail sales up 1.0 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.0 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday,.

Sales fell 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Sept ‘13 Aug ‘13

Retail sales total 1.0 2.5

Retail sales ex fuel 1.2 2.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.5 0.0

* Non-food sales 1.4 3.5

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

