TABLE-Swiss Sept retail sales up 1.0 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.0 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday,.
Sales fell 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Sept ‘13 Aug ‘13
Retail sales total 1.0 2.5
Retail sales ex fuel 1.2 2.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.5 0.0
* Non-food sales 1.4 3.5
