TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.2 pct yr/yr in Oct

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.2 percent in real terms in October versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Oct ‘13 Sept ‘13
Retail sales total 1.2 1.0
Retail sales ex fuel 0.6 1.2
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.8 -0.5
* Non-food sales 1.1 1.4
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...