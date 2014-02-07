FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.3 pct yr/yr in December
#Piracy
February 7, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.3 pct yr/yr in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Dec ‘13 Nov ‘13

Retail sales total 2.3 4.2

Retail sales ex fuel 2.5 3.9

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.1 3.5

* Non-food sales 3.2 3.7

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For a story on Swiss National Bank click on ...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

