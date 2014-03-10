TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 1.8 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Jan ‘14 Dec ‘13

Retail sales total 0.3 2.5

Retail sales ex fuel 0.5 2.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.2 0.1

* Non-food sales -0.2 3.3

