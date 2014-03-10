FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr
March 10, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 1.8 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Jan ‘14 Dec ‘13

Retail sales total 0.3 2.5

Retail sales ex fuel 0.5 2.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.2 0.1

* Non-food sales -0.2 3.3

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

