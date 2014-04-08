TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.0 pct yr/yr in February

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.0 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Feb 2014 Jan 2014
Retail sales total 1.0 -0.1
Retail sales ex fuel 1.1 0.0
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.3 1.1
* Non-food sales 1.1 -0.9
