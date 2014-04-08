TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.0 pct yr/yr in February

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 1.0 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Feb 2014 Jan 2014

Retail sales total 1.0 -0.1

Retail sales ex fuel 1.1 0.0

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.3 1.1

* Non-food sales 1.1 -0.9

BACKGROUND:

