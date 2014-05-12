FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.0 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 3.0 percent in March in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Mar 2014 Feb 2014

Retail sales total 3.0 1.2

Retail sales ex fuel 3.1 1.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.8 0.1

* Non-food sales 4.0 1.5

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

