TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.6 pct yr/yr in May
July 8, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.6 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales fell 0.6 percent in real terms in May versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales were down 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

May 2014 April 2014

Retail sales total -0.6 0.8

Retail sales ex fuel -0.3 1.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -1.4 1.7

* Non-food sales 0.2 0.8

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
