August 11, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.4 pct yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 3.4 percent in June in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 2.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

June 2014 May 2014

Retail sales total 3.4 -0.5

Retail sales ex fuel 3.5 -0.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.5 -1.1

* Non-food sales 3.6 0.1

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

