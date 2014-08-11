TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.4 pct yr/yr in June

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 3.4 percent in June in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 2.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
June 2014 May 2014
Retail sales total 3.4 -0.5
Retail sales ex fuel 3.5 -0.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.5 -1.1
* Non-food sales 3.6 0.1
