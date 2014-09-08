TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.6 pct yr/yr in July

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales fell 0.6 percent in July in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 3.4 percent compared with the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
July 2014 June 2014
Retail sales total -0.6 3.3
Retail sales ex fuel -0.7 3.4
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -2.0 2.4
* Non-food sales 0.1 3.5
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...