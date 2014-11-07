FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr in September
November 7, 2014

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 0.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

September 2014 August 2014

Retail sales total 0.3 1.4

Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 1.8

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.1 -0.8

* Non-food sales 0.8 3.7

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

