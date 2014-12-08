TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr in October

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in real terms in October versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were unchanged compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Oct 2014 Sept 2014

Retail sales total 0.3 0.5

Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 0.8

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.3 0.2

* Non-food sales 0.1 1.2

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

