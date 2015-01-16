FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 1.2 pct yr/yr in November
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 1.2 pct yr/yr in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swiss retail sales fell by 1.2 percent in November in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales rose by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

November 2014 October 2014

Retail sales total -1.2 0.6

Retail sales ex fuel -1.1 0.8

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -1.7 1.4

* Non-food sales -0.5 0.7

