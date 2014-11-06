FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index falls in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -11 points in October from -1 point in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2013

Sentiment index* -11 -1 -5

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -14 5 1

- unemployment outlook 51 33 45

- future personal finances 0 -2 0

- likelihood of saving 19 28 25

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -5 and -5 points with a median value in the poll of two analysts of -5 points.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

