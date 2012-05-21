FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -8 in Q2
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -8 in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -8 points in the second quarter from -19 points in the first, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

KEY FIGURES

Q2 2012 Q1 2011 Q2 2011

Sentiment index* -8 -19 -1

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -2 -29 14

- unemployment outlook +49 71 16

- future personal finances 0 1 6

- likelihood of saving +20 22 -9

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.