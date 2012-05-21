TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -8 in Q2

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -8 points in the second quarter from -19 points in the first, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.
Sentiment index* -8 -19 -1
Sub components:
Consumers’ assessment of:
- economic outlook -2 -29 14
- unemployment outlook +49 71 16
- future personal finances 0 1 6
- likelihood of saving +20 22 -9
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...