TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -8 in Q2

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -8 points in the second quarter from -19 points in the first, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

KEY FIGURES

Q2 2012 Q1 2011 Q2 2011

Sentiment index* -8 -19 -1

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -2 -29 14

- unemployment outlook +49 71 16

- future personal finances 0 1 6

- likelihood of saving +20 22 -9

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

