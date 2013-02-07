FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index rises in Q1
February 7, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index rises in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -6 points in January from -17 points in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

Q1 2013 Q4 2012

Sentiment index* -6 -17

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook 0 -23

- unemployment outlook 62 67

- future personal finances 4 -2

- likelihood of saving 34 25

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
