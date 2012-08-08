FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -17 in Q3
August 8, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index at -17 in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -17 points in the third quarter from -8 points in the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

KEY FIGURES

Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2011

Sentiment index* -17 -8 -17

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -20 -2 -22

- unemployment outlook 62 49 54

- future personal finances -3 0 -2

- likelihood of saving 15 20 9

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between 5 and -12 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of -4 points.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
