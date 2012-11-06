FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index stable at weak level in Q4
November 6, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index stable at weak level in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index was -17 points in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

Q4 2012 Q3 2012

Sentiment index* -17 -17

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -23 -20

- unemployment outlook 67 62

- future personal finances -2 -3

- likelihood of saving 25 15

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

* “Whilst future economic development is assessed as having remained virtually unchanged compared with July, households still expected a further rise in unemployment.”

* “By contrast, they were slightly more optimistic about their own savings opportunities.”

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

