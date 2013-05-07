TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index inches up in April

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to -5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
Sentiment index* -5 -6 -8
Sub components:
Consumers’ assessment of:
- economic outlook 3 0 -2
- unemployment outlook 47 62 49
- future personal finances 2 4 0
- likelihood of saving 23 34 20
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...