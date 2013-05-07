TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index inches up in April

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to -5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012

Sentiment index* -5 -6 -8

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook 3 0 -2

- unemployment outlook 47 62 49

- future personal finances 2 4 0

- likelihood of saving 23 34 20

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

