TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index grinds lower in Q3

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -9 points in the third quarter from -5 points in the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
Sentiment index* -9 -5 -17
Sub components:
Consumers’ assessment of:
- economic outlook -6 3 -20
- unemployment outlook 54 47 62
- future personal finances -1 2 -3
- likelihood of saving 26 23 15
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -3 and 5 points.
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...