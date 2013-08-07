FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index grinds lower in Q3
August 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index grinds lower in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -9 points in the third quarter from -5 points in the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

KEY FIGURES

Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2012

Sentiment index* -9 -5 -17

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook -6 3 -20

- unemployment outlook 54 47 62

- future personal finances -1 2 -3

- likelihood of saving 26 23 15

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

For more click on:

www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -3 and 5 points.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

