TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index drops in Q3

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -1 points in July from one point in April, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2013

Sentiment index* -1 1 -9

Sub components:

Consumers’ assessment of:

- economic outlook 5 8 -6

- unemployment outlook 33 30 54

- future personal finances -2 1 -1

- likelihood of saving 28 25 26

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

BACKGROUND

