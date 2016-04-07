FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Absent Germans, Dutch hit Swiss tourism in February
April 7, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Absent Germans, Dutch hit Swiss tourism in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Sharp falls in overnight stays by German and Dutch visitors knocked the Swiss tourism sector in February, as part of the winter sports season was hurt by the strong Swiss franc, provisional data showed on Thursday.

Overnight stays fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 3.1 million despite the extra day from the leap year, with a 5.3 percent drop in stays by foreigners outweighing a rise in domestic demand, the Federal Statistics Office reported.

Stays by Germans shrank by 34,000, or more than 9 percent, and by Dutch by nearly a quarter. Fewer Asian visitors came as well, although more Britons booked stays.

For the first two months of the year, overnight stays fell a cumulative 3.9 percent overall as both foreign and domestic demand decreased. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

