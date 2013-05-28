FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.7 bln Sfr in April
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.7 bln Sfr in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Swiss exports rose in April, helped by two extra working days in the month, which helped boost sales in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sector.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday, but fell 3.7 percent when adjusted for the two extra working days.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country’s biggest export category, rose 10.8 percent, while machines and electronic devices, rose 4.6 percent and watch exports were up 2.3 percent.

Swiss exports have been supported by a cap the central bank imposed on the soaring franc currency in 2011, but have suffered from sluggish demand in Europe, the country’s biggest trading partner bloc.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell by a real 7.6 percent and the trade surplus narrowed to 1.7 billion francs in April from 1.9 billion francs in March.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

$1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs Editing by Catherine Evans

