UPDATE 1-EU demand helps Swiss exports rise for first time in 4 mths

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s exports rose for the first time in four months in June as demand from core euro zone countries rebounded and sales to the United States surged as the franc fell against the dollar.

The franc has largely been trading in lockstep with the euro since the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the safe-haven currency last September. With the euro under pressure as the bloc’s debt crisis has flared up again, the franc has slipped against the dollar.

Swiss exports rose by 1.8 percent in June to 16.886 billion francs ($17.24 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thus day, for the first year-on-year rise since February and only the second increase this year.

Exports to the euro zone rose 5.5 percent in June, after a 9 percent fall in May. Germany, Italy and France all bought more Swiss goods, although exports to the debt-plagued states of Greece and Portugal plunged and demand from Spain stagnated.

Shipments to the United States and Canada jumped by 15.8 percent from 7.6 percent in May.

Exports to China, however, fell 11 percent in June although China accounts for less than half of Switzerland’s exports to markets such as Italy.

Swiss exports to the euro zone account for more than half of Switzerland’s foreign trade, and despite the cap many exporters say the currency is still too strong.

“Even though the 1.20 per euro rate seems too low for many exporters, the franc has continuously fallen in the past months against the dollar and the pound,” said Bernd Hartmann, head of investment research at VP Bank.

“That restores some competitiveness to export firms at least outside of the euro zone.”

As a recent flare up of the euro zone crisis has pushed the single currency to a two-year low, the franc has also tumbled against the dollar, fa lling 9 percent since April, giving Swiss companies with business denominated in dollars a boost.

In the first half of the year, Swiss exports to the United States rose 12 percent and shipments to Asia increased 2 percent, but sales to the European Union slipped 3 percent.

WATCHES STRONG AGAIN

Watches have been among the best-performing export sectors in recent years, and in June they rose 13.7 percent, topping their rise for May on the back of strong demand for gold timepieces and from shoppers in Hong Kong.

The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry noted that the total value of watch exports in the first half-year exceeded 10 billion francs for the first time.

“The sector continues to have the wind in its sails, despite a high base of comparison and a difficult economic environment,” the federation said in a statement.

“The European situation and news of a slowdown in China appear to be having no effect on watch exports, buoyed by growing demand, particularly in the luxury segment.”

Shares in watchmakers Swatch and Richemont jumped after the export data on Thursday, rising 2.4 and 3.3 percent respectively.

In the Swiss ZEW investor sentiment survey, released on Wednesday, analysts expected the franc to remain stable against the euro, a sign they believe the SNB will defend its cap.

Alessandro Bee, an economist at Sarasin, said he was sure the SNB would maintain the cap, given that the prospects for global growth were not good.

“It would be dramatic if the central bank didn’t stick with its course,” he said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Susan Fenton)