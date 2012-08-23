Swiss exports to euro zone resilient in July

* Exports to euro zone up 5.1 pct despite debt crisis

* Exports to China, Japan fall

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss exports ticked up in July, with sales of goods to the euro zone growing even as Switzerland’s top trading partner teeters on the brink of recession, although exports to Asia stagnated.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.8 percent in July to 17.409 billion Swiss francs ($17.89 billion)from a year earlier, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Those to the euro zone climbed 5.1 percent. But sales of goods to Asia fell 0.2 percent, with exports destined for China slumping 23.1 percent and those to Japan down 8.7 percent.

More than half Switzerland’s exports go to the euro zone, where countries in the south are already suffering a contraction and growth is even stalling in No. 2 economy France.

“They were astoundingly positive. Given the weak global economy you would have expected more of a fall,” said ZKB economist David Marmet.

Last September, the Swiss National Bank imposed a cap of 1.20 per euro on the safe-haven franc to lessen the risk of a recession as investors sought refuge from the euro zone crisis and pushed the currency up strongly.

The leading KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy’s performance in about six months’ time, has showed the clouds hanging over the economy lifting, as the cap on the franc helps shield the economy from fallout from the euro crisis.

Similarly, the ZEW sentiment index showed investor expectations became less downbeat about the economy in August than in July.

Watches, such as those made by Swatch Group and Richemont, have been among the best-performing sectors in recent years, with news of a slowdown in Chinese growth so far having little impact. Exports of watches rose by a real 6.9 percent last month.