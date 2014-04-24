FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss exports edge up in March as imports dip
April 24, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss exports edge up in March as imports dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss exports edged up year-on-year in March driven by strong sales of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, data showed on Thursday, reflecting an economic outlook that, while still favourable, has deteriorated slightly.

Adjusted for an extra working day, exports were up a real 0.1 percent while imports fell 5.6 percent, the Federal Customs Office said.

Swiss exports have been supported by a cap the central bank imposed on the country’s strong franc currency in 2011, but have suffered from sluggish demand in Europe.

Unadjusted for either inflation or the extra working day, sales to Europe - the country’s biggest trading partner - rose 8.5 percent, with exports to Germany particularly strong, rising 11.1 percent.

Unadjusted for the extra working day, overall exports were up 5.1 percent to 17.35 billion Swiss francs ($19.67 billion), while imports slipped 1.0 percent to 15.29 billion.

In the same terms, sales of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country’s biggest export category, were up by a real 9.9 percent, while sales of watches rose 0.1 percent.

The Swiss purchasing managers’ index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 points in March from 57.6 points in the previous month, and a leading indicator of the country’s economic mood slipped for the first time in a year in March.

$1 = 0.8820 Swiss Francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by John Stonestreet

