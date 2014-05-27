TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.4 bln sfr in April

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.4 percent in April to 17.077 billion Swiss francs ($19.1 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.425 billion Swiss francs in April.
(millions of Swiss francs)
Imports 17,077 15,334.4 17,021
Exports 14,652 17,330.7 15,470
Balance 2,425 1,996.3 1,551
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
$1 = 0.8942 Swiss Francs