TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.003 bln Sfr in Dec
February 5, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.003 bln Sfr in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 13.1 percent in December to 14.049 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.003 billion Swiss francs in December.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011

Imports 13,046 15,838 13,701

Exports 14,049 18,743 15,707

Balance 1,003 2,905 2,006

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
