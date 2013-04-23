FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade balance at 1.9 bln sfr in March
April 23, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Swiss trade balance at 1.9 bln sfr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 2.0 percent in March to 16.95 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.9 billion Swiss francs in March.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Mar 2013 Feb 2013 Mar 2012

Imports 15,048 16,130 15,859

Exports 16,948 14,130 17,441

Balance 1,900 2,000 1,582

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
