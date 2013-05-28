FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.7 bln Sfr in April
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.7 bln Sfr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.7 billion francs in April.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

April ‘13 March ‘13 April ‘12

Imports 15,276 14,770 13,983

Exports 17,004 16,663 15,238

Balance 1,728 1,893 1,256

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

$1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs

