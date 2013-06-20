FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.2 bln Sfr in May
June 20, 2013

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.2 bln Sfr in May

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.2 percent in May to 17.434 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.224 billion Swiss francs in May.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

May 2013 April 2013 May 2012

Imports 15,210 15,378 15,054

Exports 17,434 17,077 17,538

Balance 2,224 1,698 2,484

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
