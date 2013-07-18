TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.732 bln Sfr in June

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.5 percent in June to 16.707 billion Swiss francs ($17.70 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Imports fell 6.5 percent to 13.975 billion francs.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.732 billion Swiss francs in June.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

June 2013 May 2013 June 2012

Imports 13,975 15,271.5 14,686

Exports 16,707 17,394.9 16,908

Balance 2,732 2,123.4 2,222

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

