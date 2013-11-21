FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.429 bln sfr in Oct
November 21, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.429 bln sfr in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.9 percent in October to 18.335 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.429 billion Swiss francs in October.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2012

Imports 15,907 14,503 15,898

Exports 18,335 16,907 18,630

Balance 2,429 2,405 2,732

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
