TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.429 bln sfr in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.9 percent in October to 18.335 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.429 billion Swiss francs in October.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2012

Imports 15,907 14,503 15,898

Exports 18,335 16,907 18,630

Balance 2,429 2,405 2,732

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

