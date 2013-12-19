FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 2.1 bln sfr in Nov
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 2.1 bln sfr in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.0 percent in November to 18.077 billion Swiss francs ($20.38 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.112 billion francs in November.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Nov ‘13 Oct ‘13 Nov ‘12

Imports 15,965 15,987.1 15,838

Exports 18,077 18,269.2 18,743

Balance 2,112 2,282.2 2,905

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

$1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.