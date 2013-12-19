TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 2.1 bln sfr in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.0 percent in November to 18.077 billion Swiss francs ($20.38 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.112 billion francs in November.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Nov ‘13 Oct ‘13 Nov ‘12

Imports 15,965 15,987.1 15,838

Exports 18,077 18,269.2 18,743

Balance 2,112 2,282.2 2,905

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

