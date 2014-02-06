FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 0.5 bln sfr in December
February 6, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 0.5 bln sfr in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 8.2 percent in December to 14.69 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 503 million Swiss francs in December.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012

Imports 14,187 16,019 13,054

Exports 14,690 18,052 13,959

Balance 503 2,033 904

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

