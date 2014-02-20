TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln Sfr in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.7 percent in January to 17.110 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,594 million Swiss francs in January.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013

Imports 14,515 14,183 14,693

Exports 17,110 14,704 16,813

Balance 2,594 521 2,120

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:

* “The chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry generated half of the export growth.”

* “Exports to the United Kingdom rose 30 percent, while imports from the United States fell 9 percent.”

BACKGROUND

