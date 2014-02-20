FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln Sfr in Jan
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln Sfr in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.7 percent in January to 17.110 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,594 million Swiss francs in January.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013

Imports 14,515 14,183 14,693

Exports 17,110 14,704 16,813

Balance 2,594 521 2,120

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:

* “The chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry generated half of the export growth.”

* “Exports to the United Kingdom rose 30 percent, while imports from the United States fell 9 percent.”

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.