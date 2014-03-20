TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln sfr in Feb

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 8.0 percent in February to 17.0 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2616 million Swiss francs in February.
(millions of Swiss francs)
Imports 14,403 14,602 16,130
Exports 17,019 17,153 14,130
Balance 2,616 2,550 2,000
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
