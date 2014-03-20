FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln sfr in Feb
March 20, 2014

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln sfr in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 8.0 percent in February to 17.0 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2616 million Swiss francs in February.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

FEB 2014 JAN 2014 FEB 2013

Imports 14,403 14,602 16,130

Exports 17,019 17,153 14,130

Balance 2,616 2,550 2,000

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
