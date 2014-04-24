TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 2.05 bln sfr in March

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.1 percent in March to 17.35 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.05 billion Swiss francs in March.
(millions of Swiss francs)
Imports 15,299 14,467 14,770
Exports 17,350 16,761 16,663
Balance 2,050 2,295 1,893
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
