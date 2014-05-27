FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.4 bln sfr in April
#Corrections News
May 27, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.4 bln sfr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches story to alerts)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.4 percent in April to 17.077 billion Swiss francs ($19.1 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.425 billion Swiss francs in April.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

APR 2014 MAR 2014 APR 2013

Imports 17,077 15,334.4 17,021

Exports 14,652 17,330.7 15,470

Balance 2,425 1,996.3 1,551

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

$1 = 0.8942 Swiss Francs

