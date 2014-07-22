FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.4 bln sfr in June
July 22, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.4 bln sfr in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in June to 16.9 billion Swiss francs ($18.82 billion) compared to the year before, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.377 billion francs in June.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

June 2014 May 2014 June 2013

Imports 15,489 14,476.3 14,849

Exports 16,866 17,325.3 17,478

Balance 1,377 2,848.9 2,641

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

$1 = 0.8982 Swiss Francs

