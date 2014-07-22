TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.4 bln sfr in June

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in June to 16.9 billion Swiss francs ($18.82 billion) compared to the year before, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.377 billion francs in June.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

June 2014 May 2014 June 2013

Imports 15,489 14,476.3 14,849

Exports 16,866 17,325.3 17,478

Balance 1,377 2,848.9 2,641

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

