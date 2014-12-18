FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 3.868 bln Sfr in November
December 18, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 3.868 bln Sfr in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 1.9 percent in November to 18.055 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3868 million Swiss francs in November.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013

Imports 14,187 16,559 18,100

Exports 18,055 19,785 16,018

Balance 3,868 3,226 2,082

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
