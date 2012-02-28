TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator down at 0.94 in Jan

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.92 in January from a revised 0.94 in December, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

Jan ‘12 Dec ‘12 Jan ‘11

Consumption indicator 0.92 0.94 (0.92) 1.66

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The record number of new car registrations provided strong support to the consumption indicator.

* The strong franc is likely to be the main driver of this record number of new car registrations, as it has pushed prices down.

* In contrast to the strong growth in new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector is still hovering at recessionary levels.

* UBS is still confident about the private consumption trend and expects the consumption indicator to exhibit an upward tendency in the coming months.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.