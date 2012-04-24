FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up to 1.22 in Mar
April 24, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up to 1.22 in Mar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.22 points in March from a revised 0.90 (0.87) points in February, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday. The March print is the indicator’s strongest reading since July 2011.

March ‘12 Feb. ‘12 March ‘11 Consumption indicator 1.22 0.9 (0.87) 1.68

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The brightening of business activity in the retail sector and the record-high number of new car registrations are the main factors behind the increase.

* We cannot rule out the possibility that the actual consumption trend exceeds the UBS consumption indicator and that Switzerland is heading for a consumption boom.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

