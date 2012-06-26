FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumtion indicator down at 1.05 in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.05 points in May from a revised 1.37 points in April, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

MAY ‘12 APRIL ‘12 MAY ‘11

Consumption indicator 1.05 1.37 (1.41) 1.88

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* “The decline in business activity in the retail sector was primarily responsible for the fall. New car registrations also showed noticeable flattening.”

* “The domestic economy, in particular consumption, should continue to grow at an above average rate and partially compensate for ailing exports. The decline in the UBS consumption indicator in May does not alter our assessment of the Swiss economy.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

