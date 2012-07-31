FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up to 1.60 pts in June
July 31, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up to 1.60 pts in June

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.60 points in June from a revised 1.02 points in May, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

June ‘12 May ‘12 June ‘11 Consumption indicator 1.60 1.02 (1.05) 1.52

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

“The increase by 0.58 points to 1.60 points in June is the third-largest increase in the UBS consumption indicator ever reported.”

“This was primarily due to the huge increase in new car registrations, but other subindicators could also gain slightly.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

